Missouri’s Treasurer and House Budget Chair Warning Against Medicaid Expansion

Missouri’s state treasurer and the House Budget Committee chairman will travel across the state today, urging Missourians to vote against Medicaid expansion on the August ballot. Brian Hauswirth has more.

Tour Schedule:

9:00 a.m. at the Joplin Municipal Airport

7331 MO-43

Joplin, MO 64801

10:00 at the Springfield/Branson National Airport

Midwest Premier SGF General Aviation

2801 N. General Aviation Ave.

Springfield, MO 65803

11:30 a.m. at the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport

Signature Flight MKC

10 NW Richards Road

Kansas City, MO 64116

1:15 p.m. at the Creve Coeur Airport

14301 Creve Coeur Airport Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

2:15 at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport

860 Limbaugh Dr.

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

3:45 p.m. or Immediately Following the Governor's Press Conference at the State Capitol Building

Second Floor Rotunda

201 West Capitol Ave.

Jefferson City, MO 65101