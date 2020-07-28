Major case squad investigating death of Cape Girardeau man UPDATE another suspect arrested

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has developed information which led to the positive identification of a third suspect involved in the murder of Anthony Miller on July 20th. 40-year-old Robert Simmons Jr., of Cape Girardeau, was peacefully taken into custody yesterday afternoon and a warrant has been issued through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for his arrest. Simmons Jr is being held on a no bond warrant for 2nd – degree murder, 2 counts of armed criminal action, 1st – degree burglary, and 1st – degree attempted robbery. The Major Case Squad remains active and is currently working to positively identify additional suspects involved in these crimes. They are also asking for your help locating 20-year-old Derrick Stafford, of Mounds, IL, and 20-year-old Jaden Young, of Cape Girardeau. It is believe these two individuals have information regarding the homicide. Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

