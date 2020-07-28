Stampede Week Trivia Night will be at the Clinton Building in Sikeston tonight. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 6 p.m. Questions will consist of Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo history, the City of Sikeston, and general trivia. Each participant will receive “The Story of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo” 60th-anniversary edition. Teams should consist of 2-4 players. Each team can purchase up to 3 mulligans for a $10 donation supporting the House of Refuge. There will also be food and beverages. Email Marcie Lawson to register.

