Tuesday, July 28th, 2020

A Florida woman told St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies she forgot about a drug pipe that an X-ray apparently determined was in her anus. The case of the 34-year-old lady with an apparent crack pipe sequestered in her hindquarters happened on June 12th.

Investigators went to Orange Avenue and Rock Road west of Fort Pierce near the St. Lucie County Jail after a report of a possible impaired driver. A woman was slouched over the steering wheel of her Toyota, her foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive. One person said the vehicle was there about twenty minutes.

After participating in field sobriety exercises, she was arrested on a DUI charge. She was taken to jail where an X-ray “showed a foreign object in her groin area.” In addition to the DUI charge, the woman was arrested on possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a detention facility charges.