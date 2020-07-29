Major Case Squad disbanded for Anthony Miller homicide case

The Major Case Squad has disbanded following the arrest of suspects Robert Simmons Jr. and Brandon Pratt for the murder of Anthony Miller and related crimes. A third suspect, Clarence Smith, remains at large. He is wanted on a no bond warrant for 2nd – degree murder, 2 counts of armed criminal action, 1st – degree burglary, and 1st – degree attempted robbery. Further attempts to locate and peacefully apprehend Smith will be made. This investigation is ongoing and will continue to be handled by the Cape Girardeau Police Department from this point forward. Anyone with any further information related to these crimes is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at any time.

