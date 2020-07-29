Saint Francis Medical Center will Permit One Visitor per Patient Beginning today

Effective today, Saint Francis Medical Center will permit one visitor per patient. Visitors are not permitted for adults in the ICU and the COVID Care Unit. There are no changes to the OB, pediatric, and NICU patient visitor policy. For the complete visitor policy, visit sfmc.net/COVID19.

The following restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and staff:

• Visitors must be 18 years or older.

• Patients and visitors must provide their own mask. Masks with valves are not permitted.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth.

• Patients and visitors will continue to be screened upon entry into all Saint Francis locations. Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms will not be permitted entry – fever and/or new onset or worsening cough or shortness of breath.

• Patients and their visitor do not need to social distance from each other but are required to maintain six feet socially distanced from others at all times. Waiting areas will have limited, socially distanced seating to limit contact with others.

• Visitors must keep their mask on at all times. Patients must remain masked at all times unless instructed otherwise by the provider as part of an exam.