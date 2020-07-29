Sikeston Rodeo announces change in concert line up

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors has announced the return of Aaron Lewis to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Thurs., Aug. 6. Lewis joins a stacked line-up of musical entertainers performing at the 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, including Nelly, Cody Johnson, and Joe Nichols. The Rodeo Board of Directors has put several precautionary measures in place to ensure attendees, staff, athletes, and performers have a safe and healthy environment for the event. A full list of precautionary measures and frequently asked questions can be viewed on the Rodeo’s website. Tickets are going fast for this year’s Rodeo and the Sikeston Jaycees are highly encouraging those who are interested to buy early. Tickets can be purchased at the box office located at 1220 N. Ingram Rd. in Sikeston or over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at SikestonRodeo.com.

