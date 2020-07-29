U.S. Senator Blunt discusses $1 trillion HEALS Act

U.S. Senate Republicans have unveiled a one-trillion dollar coronavirus aid package. The HEALS Act includes $200 per week in unemployment benefits and another $1,200 stimulus payment. During a press conference, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the plan would provide $16 billion to help states cover COVID-19 testing.

The package also includes more than $100 billion for schools, more for the small business Paycheck Protection Program, and a liability shield to protect businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Congressional Democratic leaders say the bill should include hazard pay for essential workers, provide additional funding for food stamps and address the eviction crisis.