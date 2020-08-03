3 Life Sentences upheld for Stoddard County Child Rapist

A Stoddard County man was sentenced to 3 life sentences on Friday for rape and sodomy charges involving a child. On Aug. 18, 2017, Steven McWhirter pleaded guilty to first-degree forcible rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. A life sentence was imposed for each count. The two statutory sodomy life sentences were ordered to serve concurrent to one another, but consecutive to the life sentence attached to the forcible rape charge. After the three life sentences were imposed, McWhirter filed a motion to vacate and set aside the conviction and vacate the sentence. After lengthy court proceedings, including a full evidentiary hearing, the court ruled to uphold the three life sentences against the defendant.

