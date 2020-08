Route Z in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Drainage Ditch # 4. This section of roadway is located between County Road 733 and County Road 741, near Bernie, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Aug. 3, with completion anticipated Wednesday, Sept. 16. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

