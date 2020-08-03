Thursday night shooting involved pellet gun

A shooting incident Thursday night in Cape Girardeau involving two juveniles and a pellet gun resulted in no injuries. At 8:20 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street on a report of multiple shots fired into a home from a moving vehicle. One juvenile said he was hit in the back by something when he exited the house to see what was happening. Officers were able to determine that the projectiles were pellets fired from a pellet gun. The juvenile who was hit refused medical treatment. Property damage was reported in connection with the event, but no real injury. Officers have information on the juvenile suspected of discharging the pellets. The incident is under investigation.

