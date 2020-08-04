August 4th Cape County COVID Update

This evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in the county. Both residents were in their 80’s. They also reported 1 new confirmed case and 2 new probable cases. There are 585 confirmed cases and 47 probable cases. There are 21 new recoveries. This brings the total to 632 cases with 552 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the county. 199 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 327 are in the City of Cape, and 106 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 63 cases (58 confirmed, 5 probable), 52 recoveries

Perry – 211 cases (205 confirmed, 6 probable), 185 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 348 cases, 272 recoveries, 13 deaths

2 new cases

Stoddard – 217 cases, 182 recoveries, 9 deaths

8 new cases

2 new recoveries