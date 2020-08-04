August 4th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

This afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID19 related death. The individual was a male in his 50’s from Union County. They also reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 5 are in Johnson County and 1 is in Union County. There are 8 new recovered cases. 2 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Pulaski County, and 5 are in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 527 cases, 329 recoveries, and 20 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 33 (26 recoveries)

Hardin: 16 (9 recoveries)

Johnson: 57 (29 recoveries)

5 new cases: One male under 10, one female 20’s, two males 30’s, one female 40’s

2 new recoveries

Massac: 34 (19 recoveries)

Pope: 5 (3 recoveries)

Pulaski: 93 (59 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Union: 289 (184 recoveries, 20 deaths)

1 new death

1 new case: One female 20’s

5 new recoveries