Bollinger County Election Results

As of 7:35 p.m. There were 3,208 total ballots in Bollinger County.

Non-Partisan – 2

Republican – 3,006

Democratic – 197

Libertarian – 1

Green – 1

Constitution – 1

State

Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion

  • No – 76.72%
  • Yes – 23.28%

Governor

Republican Party

  • Mike Parson – 71.53%
  • Saundra McDowell – 10.45%
  • James W. (Jim) Neely – 10.34%
  • Raleigh Ritter – 7.68%

Democratic Party

  • Nicole Galloway – 71.11%
  • Jimmie Matthews – 12.78%
  • Eric Morrison – 9.44%
  • Antoin Johnson – 3.89%
  • Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 2.78%

Libertarian Party

  • Rik Combs – 100%

Green Party

  • Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party

  • Mike Kehoe – 51.96%
  • Mike Carter – 30.35%
  • Aaron T. Wisdom – 11.46%
  • Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 6.23%

Democratic Party

  • Alissia Canady – 55.68%
  • Gregory Upchurch – 44.32%

Libertarian Party

  • Bill Slantz – 100%

Green Party

  • Kelley Dragoo – 100%

Secretary of State

Republican Party

  • John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Yinka Faleti – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Carl Herman Freese – 100%

Green Party

  • Paul Lehmann – 100%

Constitution Party

  • Paul Venable – 100%

State Treasurer

Republican Party

  • Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%

Green Party

  • Joseph Civettini – 100%

Attorney General

Republican Party

  • Eric Schmitt – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Rich Finneran – 32.29%
  • Elad Gross – 37.71%

Libertarian Party

  • Kevin C Babcock – 100%

US Rep. District 8

Republican Party

  • Jason Smith – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Kathy Ellis – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Tom Schmitz – 100%

State Senator District 27

Republican Party

  • Kathy Swan – 53.22%
  • Holly Rehder – 46.78%

Democratic Party

  • Donnie Owens – 100%

State Rep. Dist 145

Republican Party

  • Rick Francis – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Mike Lindley – 100%

Circuit Judge Circuit 32 Division 1

Republican Party

  • Scott A. Lipke – 100%

County

Associate Commissioner District 1

Republican Party

  • Tim Shelby – 33.61%
  • Kenny Trentham – 24.09%
  • Roger Vangennip – 14.57%
  • Denny Cato – 13.98%
  • Tim Hastings – 13.73%

Associate Commissioner District 2

Republican Party

  • Chad Hulvery – 51.61%
  • Jerry Boyd – 16.25%
  • Johnnie Robins – 11.51%
  • Stash Petton – 10.58%
  • James Barker – 10.05%

Sheriff

Republican Party

  • Casey Graham – 53.67%
  • Dewayne Howard – 34.75%
  • Kristin Nenninger – 11.58%

Assessor

Republican Party

  • Ronda Elfrink – 100%

Coroner

Republican Party

  • Calvin Troxell – 53.65%
  • Amanda Lutes – 29.19
  • Billy Castile – 17.15%

Public Administator

Republican Party

  • Larry Welker – 100%

