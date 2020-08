Sunday night, a Poplar Bluff man was killed in a car crash in Ripley County. 30-year-old Austin Evans was traveling on Highway 21 North, 1 mile north of route NN, when he lost control. He ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned, and was ejected from the car. Evans was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...