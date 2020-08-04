Stoddard County Unofficial Election Results

As of 8:24 p.m. There were 7,033 total ballots in Stoddard County.

Non-Partisan – 3

Republican – 6,566

Democratic – 458

Libertarian – 2

Green – 3

Constitution – 1

State

Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion

No – 73.13%

Yes – 26.87%

Governor

Republican Party

Mike Parson – 68.59%

Saundra McDowell – 17.67%

James W. (Jim) Neely – 7.58%

Raleigh Ritter – 6.16%

Democratic Party

Nicole Galloway – 73.18%

Eric Morrison – 11.14%

Jimmie Matthews – 10.45%

Antoin Johnson – 2.95%

Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 2.27%

Libertarian Party

Rik Combs – 100%

Green Party

Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party

Mike Kehoe – 49.27%

Mike Carter – 31.99%

Aaron T. Wisdom – 12.05%

Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 6.69%

Democratic Party

Alissia Canady – 63.70%

Gregory Upchurch – 36.30%

Libertarian Party

Bill Slantz – 100%

Green Party

Kelley Dragoo – 100%

Secretary of State

Republican Party

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%

Democratic Party

Yinka Faleti – 100%

Libertarian Party

Carl Herman Freese – 100%

Green Party

Paul Lehmann – 100%

Constitution Party

Paul Venable – 100%

State Treasurer

Republican Party

Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%

Democratic Party

Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%

Libertarian Party

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%

Green Party

Joseph Civettini – 100%

Attorney General

Republican Party

Eric Schmitt – 100%

Democratic Party

Rich Finneran – 63.65%

Elad Gross – 36.65%

Libertarian Party

Kevin C Babcock – 100%

US Rep. District 8

Republican Party

Jason Smith – 100%

Democratic Party

Kathy Ellis – 100%

Libertarian Party

Tom Schmitz – 100%

State Senator District 25

Republican Party

Jason Bean – 40.61%

Jeff Shawan – 21.53%

Stephen Carroll Cookson – 21.18%

Eddy Justice – 16.68%

State Rep. Dist 151

Republican Party

Herman Morse – 100

County

Commissioner District 1

Republican Party

Steve W. Jordan – 66.70%

J.W. Mattingly – 33.30%

Commissioner District 2

Republican Party

Carol Jarrell – 46.19%

Jeff Riddle – 39.47%

Willard Adams – 14.34%

Sheriff

Republican Party

Carl Hefner – 74.62%

Tim McCoy – 25.38%

Assessor

Republican Party

Dan Creg- 100%

Collector/Treasurer

Republican Party

Josh Speakman – 100%

Democratic Party

Carla Knowles Moore – 100%

Coroner

Republican Party

Brent Stidham – 56.45%

Don Seymore – 43.55%

Surveyor

Republican Party

Joseph R. (Joe Ryan) Pulliam – 100%

Public Administator

Republican Party

Cindy Duckworth – 100%

Pike TWP Committeeman

Republican Party

Josh Speakman – 51.25%

Gabe Hazel – 48.62%

Write In – 0.13%

Castor TWP Committeeman

Republican Party

Gerald Griffin – 71.07%

Robert Frazier – 28.24%

Write In – 0.69%