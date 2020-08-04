Two in custody for Morehouse homicide

The Standard Democrat reported that two people are in custody following the alleged murder of a Morehouse woman. Around 4:30 a.m. yesterday, a son stopped at his mother’s residence in Morehouse, and reportedly found a large amount of blood at the scene. The man was unable to locate his mother in the house or his daughter and his daughter’s boyfriend who were staying with the woman. His mother’s car was also missing. The investigation led officers to Charleston, where they eventually discovered the elderly woman’s body in a soybean field. The granddaughter and her boyfriend were taken into custody at a residence in Charleston. The investigation is ongoing. As of early yesterday afternoon, authorities had not released the name of the victim or those in custody.

