Unofficial Perry County Election Results

As of 9:04 p.m. There were 4,592 total ballots in Perry County.

Non-Partisan – 10

Republican – 4,196

Democratic – 381

Libertarian – 3

Green – 1

Constitution – 1

State

Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion

  • No – 71.94%
  • Yes – 28.06%

Governor

Republican Party

  • Mike Parson – 76.65%
  • Saundra McDowell – 9.15%
  • James W. (Jim) Neely – 8.13%
  • Raleigh Ritter – 6.07%

Democratic Party

  • Nicole Galloway – 77.47%
  • Jimmie Matthews – 8.24%
  • Eric Morrison – 8.24%
  • Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 3.85%
  • Antoin Johnson – 2.20%

Libertarian Party

  • Rik Combs – 100%

Green Party

  • Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party

  • Mike Kehoe – 52.64%
  • Mike Carter – 29.54%
  • Aaron T. Wisdom – 11.82%
  • Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 5.99%

Democratic Party

  • Alissia Canady – 68.57%
  • Gregory Upchurch – 31.43%

Libertarian Party

  • Bill Slantz – 100%

Green Party

  • Kelley Dragoo – 100%

Secretary of State

Republican Party

  • John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Yinka Faleti – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Carl Herman Freese – 100%

Green Party

  • Paul Lehmann – 100%

Constitution Party

  • Paul Venable – 100%

State Treasurer

Republican Party

  • Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%

Green Party

  • Joseph Civettini – 100%

Attorney General

Republican Party

  • Eric Schmitt – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Rich Finneran – 63.31%
  • Elad Gross – 36.69

Libertarian Party

  • Kevin C Babcock – 100%

US Rep. District 8

Republican Party

  • Jason Smith – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Kathy Ellis – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Tom Schmitz – 100%

State Senator District 27

Republican Party

  • Kathy Swan – 54.07%
  • Holly Rehder – 45.93%

Democratic Party

  • Donnie Owens – 100%

State Rep. Dist. 116

Republican Party

  • Dale Wright – 54.42%
  • Bryant Wolfin – 45.58

State Rep. Dist 145

Republican Party

  • Rick Francis – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Mike Lindley – 100%

Circuit Judge Circuit 32 Division 1

Republican Party

  • Scott A. Lipke – 100%

County

Associate Commissioner District 1

Republican Party

  • Jay Wengert – 100%

Associate Commissioner District 2

Republican Party

  • Keith Hoehn – 25.46%
  • Todd Bergman – 21.57%
  • Thomas “Tom” Unger – 16.49%
  • Chad Sutterer – 12.36%
  • Douglas K. Martin – 11.77%
  • Gary L. Jones 7.98%
  • Daniel Miesner – 4.37%

Sheriff

Republican Party

  • Gary J. Schaaf – 70.45%
  • Teresa (Cox) Worthington – 29.55%

Assessor

Republican Party

  • Charles H. Triller – 100%

Coroner

Republican Party

  • William “Bill” Bohnert – 100%

Surveryor

Republican Party

  • Tim Baer – 100%

Public Administator

Republican Party

  • Tammy Tarrillion – 65.35%
  • Jennifer A. Freeman – 34.65%

