Accident in Poplar Bluff fatality retraction and apology

In a story we posted yesterday we inadvertantly said that the driver was traveling the wrong way in this incident. He was NOT. The script should read : A Poplar Bluff man was killed in a vehicle crash in Butler County on Saturday. The incident took place on US 67, north of Poplar Bluff. 53-year-old Gary Arbuckle was driving a scooter when he was hit by a truck driven by 33-year-old Derek Glover, of Monroe, WI. Arbuckle was traveling the wrong way on the road. The scooter overturned and ejected him and he was then run over by the oncoming vehicle. Arbuckle was pronounced dead at the scene. We apologize for this error.

Like this: Like Loading...