State Election Results
Governor
Nicole Galloway (D) – 85% of the Democratic vote and Mike Parson won 75% of the Republican vote.
Jerome Bauer (Green) and Rik Combs (Libertarian) both ran unopposed.
Lt. Governor
Alissia Canady (D) – 74%
Mike Kehoe (R) – 59%
Kelley Dragoo (G) and Bill Slantz (L) both ran unopposed.
Attorney General
Rich Finneran (D) – 55%
Eric Schmitt (R) and Kevin Babcock (L) both ran unopposed.
Secretary of State
All candidates ran unopposed. The candidates are Jay Ashcroft (R), Yinka Faleti (D), Paul Venable (Constitution), Paul Lehmann (G), and Carl Freese (L).
State Treasurer
All candidates ran unopposed. The candidates are Scott Fitzpatrick (R), Vicki Englund (D), Joseph Civettini (G), and Nick Kasoff (L).
8th Congressional District
Jason Smith (R), Kathy Ellis (D), and Tom Schmitz (L) all ran unopposed.
State Senate 27
Holly Rehder (R) beat Kathy Swan (R) by 141 votes. Donnie Owens (D) ran unopposed.
State Senate 25
Jason Bean (R) – 26%
- Beating Steve Cookson (R), Eddy Justice (R), and Jeff Shawan (R)
State Rep. 116
Dale Wright (R) – 59%
- beat Bryant Wolfin (R)
State Rep. 145
Mike Lindley (D) and Rick Francis (R) ran unopposed.
State Rep. 146
Barry Hovis (R) ran unopposed.
State Rep. 147
Wayne Wallingford (R) – 52%
- beat John Voss (R)
Andy Leighton (D) ran unopposed.
State Rep. 148
Jamie Burger (R) – 55%, beat Will Perry
State Rep. 149
Don Rone (R) ran unopposed.
State Rep. 151
Herman Morse (R) ran unopposed.
Circuit Judge Circuit 32, Division 1
Scott Lipke (R) ran unopposed.