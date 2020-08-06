Announcement of Initial Public Notice from FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities via the Public Assistance (PA), Individual Assistance (IA), or Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMGP) programs.

A public notice for the current disaster recovery mission is posted on the following website: https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/initial-public-notice-missouri-dr-4552-mo.

This initial public notice addresses the agency’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the May 3-May 4, 2020 severe storms and flooding in Missouri. This public notice concerns activities that may affect historic properties, activities that are located in or may affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and critical actions within the 500-year floodplain. The notice describes the agency’s legal requirement to include the public in its evaluation of proposed activities’ impact to or by floodplains and wetlands; and affects to historic resources.