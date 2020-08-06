Cape Girardeau County man pleads guilty to robbery and firearm charges

Yesterday, a Cape Girardeau man pled guilty to robbery and firearm charges. 21-year-old De’Drevion Savage admitted to committing robbery on three occasions at two different Southeast Missouri businesses. He committed two of those robberies by using a firearm. Savage robbed an employee of the Sonic Restaurant in Sikeston on November 12, 2017, along with another unknown male. In that robbery, Savage hit the female manager, knocking her to the ground, before he took the night deposit money for the business from her. Sikeston officers investigated and found Savage later that evening, still in possession of some of the money from that robbery. He also robbed an employee of the Family Dollar Store in Cape Girardeau on October 21, 2019. He pointed a small handgun at the store clerk to force her to give him the money from the store. Savage robbed the store again on October 27, 2019. He used a handgun in that robbery to force the clerk to give him the money from the store. Savage is charged with Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

