Friday, August 7th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In what may be the least lucrative heist ever, a convicted felon broke into an Iowa bank early Tuesday and escaped with only hand sanitizer. 39-year-old Mark Gray is locked up on a trio of felony charges after allegedly burglarizing three Sioux City businesses, including a Security National Bank branch.

Gray is locked up in the Woodbury County jail on $6,000 bond in connection with the string of predawn break-ins. Gray is currently on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction. Investigators allege that Gray “used a tool to smash the glass door” of the bank around 12:15 a.m.

He then “entered into the lobby area and stole the hand sanitizer from the bank. He then fled.” Gray is also charged with burglarizing a counseling agency and a restaurant. Post-arrest, he reportedly told Sioux City Police Department officers that he entered the businesses and “searched around for things of value, mainly money that he could steal.”