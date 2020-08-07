Joint Statement Regarding Enloe v. Blunt

The Office of United States Senator Roy Blunt and Dennis Enloe are pleased to announce the amicable resolution of Enloe’s June 2020 suit under the First Amendment arising out of comments he posted to the Senator’s office Facebook page. While many of Enloe’s comments appeared on that page, at least two comments identified in Enloe’s complaint did not. Upon learning of the suit, the Senator’s office identified the nonpublic comments at issue and made them public. A spokesperson for the Senator’s office stated: “We are strongly committed to hearing about matters of public concern from all constituents, regardless of their position on the issues, and we welcome them to reach out to us on such matters.”

The Washington University in St. Louis School of Law First Amendment Clinic and the ACLU of Missouri, who represented Enloe in this matter, applauded the Senator’s action: “We appreciate Senator Blunt’s quick response and his commitment to allow all views to be heard. We urge other Missouri officials to follow his lead.”