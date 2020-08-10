August 7th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 1 is in Johnson County and 6 are in Union County. There are 34 new recovered cases. 1 is in Johnson County, 29 are in Pulaski County, and 4 are in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 553 cases, 382 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 36 (33 recoveries)
Hardin: 18 (16 recoveries)
Johnson: 60 (30 recoveries)
- 1 new case: One female 90’s
- 1 new recovery
Massac: 36 (19 recoveries)
Pope: 8 (5 recoveries)
Pulaski: 93 (88 recoveries, 1 death)
- 29 new recoveries
Union: 296 (187 recoveries, 20 deaths)
- 6 new cases: One female 20’s, one male 20’s, one male 30’s, one male 40’s, two males 50’s
- 4 new recoveries