Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 55

Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. 34-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Cape Girardeau, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 98.8 in Cape Girardeau when Jones stood in the middle of the interstate while holding the child and pointing a gun at other motorists. A probable-cause statement said that Jones used his son as a hostage and in the process of doing so, choked his son, with his arms wrapped around the child’s neck, while telling officers he was going to kill him. He only let go of the child after being tased by officers. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

