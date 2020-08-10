Fourth suspect arrested in Cape homicide investigation, 1 at large

The Southeast Missourian reports that four of five suspects in the July 20th homicide of Anthony Miller are now in police custody. 20-year-old Jaden Young, of Cape Girardeau, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. The fifth suspect in the case, 28-year-old Clarence Smith, of Cape Girardeau, is still at large. Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Like this: Like Loading...