Monday, August 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man was recently jailed on a felony Slurpee battery charge. Investigators allege that last month 40-year-old Brian Duffy doused a 7-Eleven Employee with the frozen treat during a 9:20 a.m. argument about the drink’s price inside a store in Pinellas Park.

A surveillance camera recorded Duffy “back handing the cup full of a Slurpee drink” out of the female victim’s hand. The Slurpee “flew onto the victim’s person,” a cop reported. While Duffy left 7-Eleven before police responded, the victim recently “pointed the defendant out to law enforcement,” apparently after he returned to the store.

During police questioning, Duffy recalled there previously was “an incident” in which he “was being charged too much for a drink.” But Duffy did not recall knocking the Slurpee out of the worker’s hand. Since Duffy’s lengthy rap sheet includes a prior battery conviction, he was charged with a felony for the July 26th 7-Eleven incident.