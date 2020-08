Weekend Cape County COVID Update Aug. 7th – 9th

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 23 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 622 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases. There are 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 670 cases with 576 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the county. 212 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 346 are in the City of Cape, and 112 are in Jackson.

Friday reports, none for Saturday or Sunday.

Bollinger – 70 cases (65 confirmed, 5 probable), 55 recoveries

3 new confirmed cases

Perry – 228 cases (220 confirmed, 8 probable), 194 recoveries, 4 deaths

9 confirmed cases

2 probable cases

6 new recoveries

Scott – 378 cases, 274 recoveries, 13 deaths

8 new cases

Stoddard – 226 cases, 187 recoveries, 9 deaths

5 new cases

5 new recoveries