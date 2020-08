August 10th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has confirmed 1 new COVID19 related death. They reported 18 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 640 confirmed cases and 49 probable cases. There are 17 new recoveries. This brings the total to 689 cases with 593 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 221 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 355 are in the City of Cape, and 113 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 76 cases (70 confirmed, 6 probable), 56 recoveries, 1 death

5 new confirmed cases

1 new probable case

1 new recovery

Perry – 237 cases (230 confirmed, 7 probable), 204 recoveries, 4 deaths

10 confirmed cases

10 new recoveries

Scott – 399 cases, 283 recoveries, 13 deaths

21 new cases

9 new recoveries

Stoddard – 230 cases, 194 recoveries, 9 deaths

4 new cases

7 new recoveries