JSE Burglary

On Friday around 5:30 am during closed business hours, multiple suspects entered JSE Surplus located on State Hwy 74, West of Cape Girardeau. Once inside the business the suspects began to steal multiple firearms. During the burglary the owner of JSE Surplus who happened to be in the building was alerted to the break in, confronted the suspects, and fired multiple rounds from a shotgun in their direction. The suspects subsequently fled the business dropping most of the firearms, yet still getting away with several. It is unknown at this time if any of the suspects were wounded from being fired upon by the owner. The suspects were last seen heading West on State Hwy 74 in the direction of Dutchtown. ATF (Alcohol, Firearms & Tobacco) are assisting with the investigation of the stolen firearms.

