Repairs set for Farmington Road in Jackson

Work began yesterday on a two-week project to repair and rehabilitate North Farmington Road in Jackson, from Oak Street to West Independence Street (Route D). The City of Jackson recently awarded a contract for the work to ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau. The project will be completed in two phases to limit road closures as much as possible. Detours will be posted, and the work zone will be limited to residents living in the area. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, visit online at www.jacksonmo.org or connect with the City of Jackson on Facebook.

