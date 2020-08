August 11th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 9 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 649 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases. There are 11 new recoveries. This brings the total to 697 cases with 604 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 221 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 359 are in the City of Cape, and 117 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 78 cases (72 confirmed, 6 probable), 56 recoveries, 1 death

2 new confirmed cases

Perry – 237 cases (230 confirmed, 7 probable), 204 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 411 cases, 283 recoveries, 13 deaths

12 new cases

Stoddard – 233 cases, 201 recoveries, 9 deaths

3 new cases

7 new recoveries