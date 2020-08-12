August 11th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 4 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, 2 are in Pope County, and 2 are in Union County. There are 24 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 584 cases, 451 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 37 (37 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (17 recoveries)

Johnson: 69 (56 recoveries)

Massac: 41 (33 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (5 recoveries)

Pulaski: 95 (91 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 313 (212 recoveries, 20 deaths)