MO congressman not confident another stimulus package will get done soon

Congressional members and the White House have been butting heads over another stimulus package. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says he is not confident that an agreement can be reached soon on one. If anything gets done, he thinks it could be an unemployment insurance extension.

President Trump signed executive orders over the weekend that he says would provide new unemployment benefits, protect renters from eviction, and postpone the payment of a federal tax. But some economists and experts say the policies are incomplete or legally questionable.