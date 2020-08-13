August 12th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 1 is in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, 3 are in Pulaski County, and 3 are in Union County. There are 26 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 592 cases, 480 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 37 (35 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (17 recoveries)

Johnson: 70 (61 recoveries)

Massac: 42 (37 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (5 recoveries)

Pulaski: 98 (91 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 316 (234 recoveries, 20 deaths)