Carterville man charged with involuntary manslaughter in July death of Du Quoin man

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a Carterville man is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection to the death of a Du Quoin man in July outside of a Carbondale retail establishment. 44-year-old Joshua Kern was formally charged on Monday with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery in the death of 49-year-old Budgy Miller. On July 3rd, the incident allegedly happened on a sidewalk at the entrance to a Carbondale retail establishment. Kern allegedly shoved Miller so hard that he fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk, which caused his death. Kern is also accused of knowingly causing Miller great bodily harm. The Carbondale business was not named in the release. Kern made his first appearance in court yesterday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 8 in Jackson County Court. The Carbondale Police Department investigated the case.

Like this: Like Loading...