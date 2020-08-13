Thursday, August 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A technologically challenged uncle in Scotland accidentally streamed Pornhub in front of his entire family while trying to play music through the TV.

The red-faced relative was caught on viral Twitter video fumbling with his phone after the X-rated videos popped up on the screen — his family members screaming and giggling in the background.

The screen showed a woman mid-sex act as the clumsy uncle desperately tried to close the browser. The woman is yelling sexual things about her inept partner on the video, using Scottish slang for an incompetent person. The seventeen-second clip, originally posted in July, has received more than 6.4 million views.