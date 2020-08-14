2020 Missouri State Fair is Underway in Sedalia

While it’s a youth livestock show only this year due to COVID-19, Missouri State Fair officials say seven of the eight youth livestock categories have increases in entries this year. Governor Mike Parson is pleased that they’ve gone back to the basics of the original 1901 state fair in Sedalia.

The 11-day fair began yesterday morning and runs until August 23. More than 337-thousand people attended the 2019 state fair. Fair director Mark Wolfe expects thousands to attend, but nothing like numbers in a normal year.