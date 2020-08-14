August 13th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 3 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, 3 are in Pulaski County, and 8 are in Union County. There are 16 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 607 cases, 496 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 37 (35 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (17 recoveries)

Johnson: 73 (61 recoveries)

Massac: 43 (37 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (5 recoveries)

Pulaski: 101 (91 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 324 (250 recoveries, 20 deaths)