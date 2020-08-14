Back to School Photo Contest

Share those first day of school and back to school photos for a chance to win with Rhea Optical!

Snap those first day photo memories and submit them for a chance to win a $100 Target Gift Card and a 4-Pack of Tickets To Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari.

We wanna see your favorite students and their first day of school or first day back. Whether it’s back to school in person, online, homeschool, college, or even trade school – share those photos and show off what a proud parent you are.

Enter now through Labor Day, September 7th, for your chance to win!