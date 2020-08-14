Business picks up at Missouri’s 13 casinos since reopening in June

Operations at Missouri’s 13 casinos are getting back to normal, at least as normal as they can be during the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, they were closed from mid-March through May 31. St. Jo Frontier Casino officials in northwest Missouri say business has picked up. Roxanne Miller with the casino said that customers have returned to play and to eat.

The casino allows staggered entry. Riverboat gambling can also be found in St. Louis, Kansas City, Caruthersville, and La Grange.