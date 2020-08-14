Friday, August 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

All-day breakfast is one thing, but apparently all-day lunch is going too far. A woman in Ohio was reportedly arrested after causing a disturbance at a Burger King, allegedly because she was unable to order lunch items during breakfast hours.

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Monday at a Burger King in the town of Bucyrus. The restaurant was still serving its breakfast menu at the time and was apparently unable to offer lunch options. The woman nevertheless became upset.

She then began yelling and cursing at the restaurant’s employees. Despite the outburst, the workers were still unable to provide the lunch items that the woman requested. Authorities were notified of the disturbance and located the woman in a nearby area. They then discovered she had a warrant out from a previous incident.