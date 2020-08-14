Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary

As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year — the absence of now-former principal Leigh Ragsdale. Ragsdale stated her fiancé received a promotion with the Missouri National Guard and the two of them will be moving to the central Missouri area. In her announcement, Ragsdale expressed her love for her students; her gratitude for their families’ love, strength and support; and her appreciation for the community’s trust to lead Jefferson Elementary. Ragsdale has served as principal of Jefferson Elementary since she replaced Ron Farrow in 2017. Her resignation was accepted Thursday by the Cape Girardeau School Board. Assistant principal Kara Jokerst will serve as interim head principal and Amber Walker has been named interim assistant principal for the upcoming school year.

Like this: Like Loading...