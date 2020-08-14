Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for pavement repairs

Route 61 (High St.) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from West Independence Street to Barton Square in Jackson. Weather permitting, work will take place over night beginning Sunday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

