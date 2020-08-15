Trading Post – August 15

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

Telluride bass guitar – w/carrying case – $75

Two CB radios – $10 each

Radio Shack 200 channel scanner – $30 – ph #: 573-887-3013

Yard Sale – 1125 Pawnee – Jackson

Upright freezer – 15.2 cubic ft – $300 – ph #: 573-382-1711

In-room air conditioner – $75 – ph #: 573-450-5312

‘01 Ford Ranger – $1,200 – ph #: 573-282-2268

Building maintenance service – ph #: 573-271-6100

Troy Bilt riding mower – $375

Self-propelled push mower – $65 – ph #: 334-1757

Buying: 28 in wooden door – ph #: 579-4100

‘95 GMC Yukon SUV – ph #: 573-579-2278

Pair of Nerf bars for Ford Sport Trac – $75 – ph #: 573-837-3551

Children’s playset slide and climbing wall

Buying: golf cart – ph #: 573-243-5877

