Hayti man sentenced to 17 years for role in meth conspiracy

A Hayti man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a meth conspiracy. 36-year-old Korey Johnson admitted that he oversaw a number of individuals who were conspiring to bring meth from the southwest border region of the United States into the Eastern District of Missouri for distribution. He also admitted that the conspirators had distributed more than 20 pounds of meth over the course of a year. Agents seized a total of $131,325 in drug proceeds as a part of the investigation, which has been forfeited. Johnson was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. He will be placed on supervised release for a term of five years after the completion of his incarceration.

