Southeast Missouri Lawmaker Emphasizes the Importance of Rural Missouri Physicians; MU School of Medicine working to address issue

While Missouri has a severe shortage of rural physicians, one southeast Missouri state lawmaker says his area also needs more doctors who live there. Dexter State Representative Herman Morse says that when he moved to Stoddard County in the mid-1970s, there were 15 to 20 doctors who lived in the county.

Representative Morse says the other doctors drive back to Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, or Sikeston. The UM System is working to train more doctors, dentists, and pharmacists in the state. The MU School of Medicine says while 37% of Missourians live in rural communities, only 18% of Missouri physicians practice there.