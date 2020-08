Weekend Aug. 14th – 16th Cape County COVID Update

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 31 new confirmed and 6 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 708 confirmed cases and 54 probable cases. There are 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 764 cases with 622 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 240 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 391 are in the City of Cape, and 133 are in Jackson.

Friday reports (none for Saturday/Sunday):

Bollinger – 92 cases (82 confirmed, 10 probable), 61 recoveries, 1 death

2 new confirmed cases

2 new recoveries

Perry – 261 cases (253 confirmed, 8 probable), 220 recoveries, 4 deaths

9 new confirmed cases

12 new recoveries

Scott – 459 cases, 318 recoveries, 13 deaths

21 new cases

5 new recoveries

Stoddard – 242 cases, 212 recoveries, 9 deaths

1 new case

2 new recoveries