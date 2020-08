Aug. 17th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 22 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 730 confirmed cases and 55 probable cases. There are 24 new recoveries. This brings the total to 785 cases with 646 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 246 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 402 are in the City of Cape, and 137 are in Jackson. 2 new cases from Sunday where determined to not be in Cape Girardeau County, and have been removed from the jurisdiction data.

Bollinger – 95 cases (83 confirmed, 12 probable), 80 recoveries, 1 death

1 new confirmed cases

2 new probable cases

19 new recoveries

Perry – 270 cases (262 confirmed, 8 probable), 232 recoveries, 4 deaths

9 new confirmed cases

12 new recoveries

Scott – 503 cases, 335 recoveries, 13 deaths

44 new cases

17 new recoveries

Stoddard – 245 cases, 219 recoveries, 9 deaths

3 new cases

7 new recoveries